ETAN is a U.S.-based grassroots organization working in solidarity with the peoples of Timor-Leste (East Timor), West Papua and Indonesia. ETAN provides information about, and ways to help, Timor-Leste, which was invaded and subjugated by U.S. ally Indonesia in 1975. Timor-Leste finally became independent on May 20, 2002. ETAN educates, organizes, and advocates for justice for historic and ongoing crimes against humanity, war crimes, and human rights violations in East Timor, West Papua, and Indonesia. ETAN supports democratic development of Timor-Leste. ETAN supports genuine self-determination for West Papua and restrictions on secuirty assistance to Indonesia to support democracy and justice.

