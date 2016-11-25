`

25 years for human rights, justice and democracy
East Timor and Indonesia Action Network
Jose Ramos-Horta on ETAN
Download and share Nobel Laureate Ramos-Horta's
letter about ETAN (PDF)



Reflections 41 years after Invasion Day, December 7
 by Pamela Sexton


25th Anniversary of Santa Cruz Massacre		 ETAN Urges Justice for Victims of the Santa Cruz Massacre on 25th Anniversary

ETAN BACKGROUNDER: Santa Cruz Massacre

25 years after the Santa Cruz massacre: did corporations influence Western government policy? by David Webster

 LH: Remembering the Santa Cruz Massacre, the Movement seeks Justice and Equality by Celestino Gusmão, La’o Hamutuk.
2016 Commemoration of Santa Cruz Massacre in Dili, Timor-Leste Max Stahl, President TMR and Allan Nairn at 2016 Commemoration of Santa Cruz Massacre


Rev. Patrick Smythe A Message about ETAN from Fr Pat Smythe,  Parish Priest, RC Diocese of Leeds, England

"I would encourage all who can to offer financial support, according to your means, to ETAN's great work - which is so very focussed and effective."

Solidarity with Standing Rock Sioux & the #waterprotectors of #dakota outside U.S embassy #Dili, #timorleste   Timor Residents in Solidarity with Standing Rock Sioux


Write your Senators to Support S. Res. 273 on Indonesia

Amnesty International, Asia Justice and Rights (AJAR), East-Timor and Indonesia Action Network (ETAN), La’o Hamutuk, TAPOL, Watch Indonesia! and Asosiasaun HAK

 PUBLIC STATEMENT - Indonesia: Close gap between rhetoric and reality on 1965 mass human rights violations

also TAAN PUBLIK Indonesia: Penuhi jarak antara retorika dan realitas soal pelanggaran HAM massif 1965

UN General Assembly. UN photo.

Statements on West Papua by Pacific Nations at General Debate of 71st Session of the UN General Assembly:
 September2016
Justice for Munir- 2016

ETAN Urges Justice for Munir on 12th Anniversary of Assassination

ETAN Backgrounder: The Investigation of the Murder of Munir: Timeline and Recommendations

Indicted Wiranto Unfit for Cabinet Post- Sign ETAN's Pettion
  Reject Wiranto as Coordinating Minister Timorese Civil Society Question Appointment of Wiranto as New Indonesian Minister Sign ETAN's petition: Tell Jokowi indicted war criminal Wiranto is not fit to be Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law, and Security Affairs. Graphic by LBH Jakarta

 ANTI: Commemorating Referendum Day 30 August 1999 - 2016 and the International Day of the Enforced Disappearances

ETAN, Tapol, Watch Indonesia: Appointment of General Wiranto as Minister confirms the deep-rooted impunity in Indonesia /Pengangkatan Jenderal (Purn) Wiranto sebagai Menteri mengukuhkan adanya impunitas berurat-akar di Indonesia

 ANTI: We Stand Against Impunity, Deny Formerly Accused General Wiranto From Holding a Position of Power!/Estatementu Konjunta: Ami Kontra Impunidade Hasoru Wiranto
Wiranto and the Biak Massacre
Madison City Council To Hear from Timorese Visitor Madison City Council To Hear from Timorese Visitor

Women's health advocate works with Madison's sister city of Ainaro, Timor-Leste
A Timorese View: Time to End Impunity for Suharto's Crimes in Indonesia and Timor-Leste
Tetum: Agora mak tempu atu hapara impunidade ba krime sira Suharto nian iha Indonesia no Timor-Leste

Bahasa Indonesia: Sekarang Saatnya Memutus Impunitas untuk Kejahatan Soeharto di Indonesia dan Timor-Leste

ETAN, Amnesty International, Tapol and Watch Indonesia: Truth-Seeking and Formal Public Apology Essential for 1965/1966 Resolution
Victor Jara and Francisco Borja da Costa Justice for Chile's Victor Jara, None (Yet) for Timor's Francisco Borja da Costa
A large peaceful demonstration in Jayapura in support of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua. Photo: Tabloid Jub
ETAN Calls for an End to Indonesia’s Silencing of West Papuan Protesters; Condemns Mass Arrests

ETAN stands in solidarity with Indonesia's LGBT community

 ETAN et al: Stop Japan's Financing of Indonesia Coal Plant
ETAN: Remembering Human Rights Lawyer Michael Ratner


ETAN joins letter supporting UN Human Rights Council resolution on protecting civil society

Tell Australia:
#MedianLineNow

Stand in solidarity with the East Timorese demanding their rights

Join the international online protest

 Take Action from your computer, phone or tablet
San Francisco Protest: Demand President Jokowi Support Justice for All;
AKSI DIAM MENGINGATKAN JANJI HAM PRESIDEN JOKOWI
Shatter the Silence, Reveal the Truth, Acknowledge the Crime

Write your Senators to Support S. Res. 273 on Indonesia

Write your Senators to Support S. Res. 273 on Indonesia


ETAN Supports Senate Resolution on 50th Anniversary of 1965 Mass Violence in Indonesia
Sign ETAN's Petition Urging  U.S. Government
to Reveal the Truth and Acknowledge U.S. Role
ETAN's Backgrounder:
Breaking the Silence-
 The U.S. and Indonesia's Mass Violence

Noam Chomsky after receiving award from Timor-Leste PM Rui de Araujo.
Timor Sea demo at Aistralian Embassy, Dili. Graduate Students of the University of Peace Write to Australia  (April 2)
MKOTT's Declarations to the Governments of Australia and Timor-Leste (March 22)

MKOTT: Appeal to the people of Timor-Leste (March 18)

 MKOTT: The Movement Against the Occupation of the Timor Sea Calls For an End to Australian Occupation (Feb.23)
Description: C:\Documents and Settings\Administrator\Local Settings\Temporary Internet Files\Content.Word\P1090746.jpgANTI: We Welcome the President of Indonesia to Timor-Leste, But Cannot Forget Cases of Crimes Against Humanity

Tetum: BENVINDU PREZIDENTE REPUBLIKA INDONEZIA IHA TIMOR-LESTE, LABELE HALUHA KAZU KRIME KONTRA UMANIDADE

  

Octo MoteWest Papua Report December 2015: fires, Filep Karma, flag arrests, transmigration, health, human rights reports, Australia

West Papua Report November 2015: TNI re-enters the village, fires and smoke, transmigration, Freeport, Melanesian gambit

West Papua Report October 2015: United Nations, Pacific Islands Forum, Attacks on Youth, MIFEE, Bringing back paramilitaries

West Papua for MSG, WP4MSG
 West Papua Report coverage of West Papua  appplication for membership in the Melanesia Spearhead Group (MSG) 

ETAN and WPAT on Freeport and West Papua
Protests Highlights Restrictions on Access to Papua:Call for Opening West Papua to International Journalists, Aid Organizations and Rights Investigator

Joint Letter: Groups Urge Free and Open Access to Papua
 
ETAN's
Key Contact List		 Action alerts, media releases, key news and other resources on Timor-Leste (East Timor) and Indonesia selected by ETAN, focused on ETAN's program and priorities
  Action Alerts Take action to support justice, human rights and other key issues for East Timor and Indonesia

ETAN Media  Releases, Statements and Articles - News, analysis, documents, links and reports from worldwide sources

Media contact: John M. Miller, National Coordinator: +1-917-690-4391

ETAN works with La'o Hamutuk (Institute for Reconstruction Monitoring & Analysis)

ETAN is a member of the International Federation for East Timor


ETAN Issue Pages
 
Debt and East Timor
Environment and Timor

Human Rights & Justice
Indonesia and West Papua Struggles

Labor Issues
U.S. Congressional Action

East Timor Refugees
Religion and East Timor

Timor Sea, Boundaries & Oil
U.S.-Indonesia Security Assistance

Women and E Timor
Ford, Kissinger & 1975

United Nations: From the Indonesian invasion of East Timor to the U.N. administration in East Timor

West Papua Report (monthly)
 

About ETAN

Contact ETAN

What Others Say About ETAN

Background on East Timor and U.S. Policy

In 2012, ETAN was honored by the government of Timor-Leste with the Ordem de Timor-Leste.


Special Honors and Awards to ETAN
and ETAN activists

ETAN is a U.S.-based grassroots organization working in solidarity with the peoples of Timor-Leste (East Timor), West Papua and Indonesia. ETAN provides information about, and ways to help, Timor-Leste, which was invaded and subjugated by U.S. ally Indonesia in 1975.  Timor-Leste finally became independent on May 20, 2002. ETAN educates, organizes, and advocates for justice for historic and ongoing crimes against humanity, war crimes, and human rights violations in East Timor, West Papua, and Indonesia. ETAN supports democratic development of Timor-Leste. ETAN supports genuine self-determination for West Papua and restrictions on secuirty assistance to Indonesia  to support democracy and justice.

