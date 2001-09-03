|
Statement by Jose Ramos-Horta on Amy Goodman and Santa Cruz Massacre
Winner, Nobel Peace Prize, 1986
Dili, East Timor
Sept. 3, 2001
I was distressed to learn that Amy Goodman's reporting on East Timor
has been questioned and that some have alleged that the November 12, 1991
Santa Cruz massacre may not have taken place. As an East Timorese, I want
to express my outrage that her account of the massacre has been challenged
by a campaign of innuendo and insult. As a former journalist, I want to
express my wholehearted support for Amy Goodman and the staff of Democracy
Now!
As an occasional guest on her program, I can attest to her
professionalism. Her reporting on East Timor, some of it done at great
personal risk, has always been accurate, ground-breaking and vitally
important.
Her presence and actions at Santa Cruz are undisputed by observers. The
massacre of hundreds of peaceful demonstrators and mourners was a turning
point in our struggle for self-determination. At that tragic time, the
presence of foreign journalists like Amy, was key. Their words and
pictures were a vital source of accurate information on the massacre in
the face of official Indonesian denials and misleading reports. This
reporting inspired action and policy change worldwide.
I have especially admired the non-Timorese who have dedicated
themselves to East Timor. It is not their country, and journalists
traveling there faced special risks. Although she knew that five foreign
journalists had been murdered by the Indonesian military in East Timor at
the start of the invasion in 1975, Amy went to East Timor in 1990 and 1991
to cover a story most ignored.
In East Timor, we have renamed a major road Avenida Liberdade da
Imprensa, or Freedom of the Press Avenue. On that road, a Dutch journalist
was murdered in September 1999. We have dedicated a memorial to his memory
and the memories of the other journalists killed while covering East
Timor.
We are now working to build our own media and train our own
journalists. I can only hope, that they will contribute to our democracy
by probing deeply and asking the critical questions -- the way Amy has
always done.
Pacifica and WBAI should be proud to have a journalist of such high
caliber working for them. They should be supporting her, not attacking
her, and improving her working conditions, not hindering her ability to do
her job.
see ETAN's
Democracy Now! page
see ETAN's Statement
Note: For those without a fax application on their computer - CallCenter
V3.5.8, is a Native 32-bit Voice Telephony software application integrated with fax and
data communications... and it's free of charge! Download from http://www.v3inc.com/